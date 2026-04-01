One arrested, woman hospitalized after shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass — Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Worcester on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the shooting on Millbury Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers applied life-saving measures to the woman before taking her to a hospital.

A suspect was quickly identified and placed under arrest.

Police say the woman is expected to survive.

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