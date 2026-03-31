Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts

A judge has denied a request from Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her children, to split her trial into two phases.

Lawyers for Clancy wanted one phase for jurors to decide if she is guilty of killing her kids before a second phase to determine her mental state at the time.

Prosecutors allege that Clancy, who had been battling mental health issues, strangled the children with exercise bands in her Duxbury home, after sending her husband away on errands, and then jumped out of a second-floor window in an apparent effort to kill herself.

The Plymouth County DA is charging Lindsay with three counts of murder, but Clancy’s defense team argues she is not criminally responsible, saying postpartum psychosis and overmedication of powerful drugs caused the tragedy.

She survived and is now confined to a wheelchair.

Clancy’s trial is set to begin in July.

0 of 14 ‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement ‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement Duxbury mom Duxbury mom Duxbury mom Flowers outside of Duxbury home Duxbury tragedy Duxbury scene ‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children ‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children Lindsay Clancy, 32, mother of Duxbury Clancy bedside Husband of Duxbury mother facing murder charges speaks out Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group