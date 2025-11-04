Boston travelers warned of delays at Logan Airport due to gusty winds

BOSTON — Flying in or out of Boston on Tuesday? You’d better pack your patience.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 88 delays and two cancellations at Logan International Airport related to wind or runway construction, according to FlightAware and the Massachusetts Port Authority.

While the ongoing government shutdown has impacted staffing operations at many major airports across the United States, including in Boston, the delays and cancellations at Logan are related to the wind, a Massport spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

“It’s quite windy this morning with gusts of 30 mph. Aircraft typically take off and land into the wind, so for safety, the FAA is spreading those flights out accordingly,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We do expect delays throughout the day if the wind continues.”

A wind advisory is in effect across southern New England, including Boston, until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Boston 25 Weather team said gusts could blow between 40 and 50 mph.

The Massport spokesperson also said that Logan is operating on a “ground delay program” averaging about 45 minutes due to ongoing runway construction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group