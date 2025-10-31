Halloween forecast: howling winds

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Rain is out and wind is in today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Although I can’t rule out an isolated pop up shower, most towns and cities will stay dry. Expect all day 50s with a drop into the upper 40s this evening.

A WIND ADVISORY will start at 2 PM and continue through 5 AM Saturday. Gusts up to 30-50 mph are expected and may reach 55 mph on the Cape, Nantucket, and Vineyard. A few downed trees are possible given the recently saturated soil. Limbs and leaves will be all over the roads and sidewalks. Be careful for airborne Halloween decor. Decorations, especially inflatables, need to be anchored down very well and may even need to come in or have a break with peak winds tonight.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Don’t bother with yard clean up until winds subside Sunday. Gusts 20-30 mph Saturday will be frustrating if you try!

The weekend will run mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low and mid 50s.

We “fall back” Sunday and gain an hour of sleep. The sun will rise in Boston at 6:19 AM and set at 4:36 PM.

