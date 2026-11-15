Rollover crash causes power outage in Dracut, police say

DRACUT, Mass. — A rollover crash in Dracut caused a power outage Sunday morning, police said.

Around 7:45 a.m., crews were called to the area of 657 Broadway for a report of a rollover.

When they arrived, they found an adult male who was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and declined medical treatment. Police said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The rollover caused heavy damage to a utility pole, and National Grid was called to the scene to assist.

No charges have been filed, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Dracut Police and Fire encourage all residents to wear their seat belts, as they can provide life-saving protection, especially during rollover crashes,” officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group