Rockland middle school evacuated due to bomb threat

ROCKLAND, Mass — A middle school in Rockland had to be evacuated Wednesday after a student allegedly said he a had bomb.

In a letter to parents, Rockland school officials said a staff member at Rogers Middle School overheard a conversation between two students, one of whom said they had a bomb in their bag for later.

RMS & RHS students & staff were evacuated from the school at 11:50 AM. The students were taken to Veterans Memorial Stadium and Bicentennial Field and then dismissed for the day at 12:30 p.m.

Nearby Phelps Elementary School had all of its activities moved indoors. That school will be dismissed at 2:00 p.m.

Boston 25 has reached out to Rockland school superintendent’s office for more details.

