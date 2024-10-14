Large bobcat mistaken for mountain lion in NH town

SALEM, N.H. — One New Hampshire town is setting the record straight on a large animal seen roaming the streets on Monday.

Salem Animal Control Officer Bjarna O’Brien says she’s received several calls about a “mountain lion” spotted in residential areas.

Only the animal, she says, is not a mountain lion, but a very large bobcat.

“Fun fact: we do NOT have Mountain Lions in Salem, or NH, or in NE really,” Salem Police wrote in a social media post. But the town does have a lot of bobcats, and officials provided some knowledge about North America’s most common native cats:

If seen: Residents are urged to bring their cats and small dogs inside, but otherwise there is no need to be concerned.

Salem NH bobcat (Salem NH Police Department)

And the likelihood of seeing a mountain lion in New Hampshire?

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the species that once inhabited the northeast, known as the eastern mountain lion, is now extinct. To date, the department says they haven’t received any verifiable evidence of mountain lions existing in New Hampshire.

“If we did, you’d know it,” Salem Police said.

Mountain Lion? 🦁 More like Bobcat. A big one. We’ve been receiving several calls about a “Mountain Lion” roaming the... Posted by Salem NH Police Department on Monday, October 14, 2024

