Rock climber flown to hospital after 60-foot fall off Mount Washington

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — A rock climber was flown to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after falling 60 feet on Mount Washington.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, just after 1 P.M., they recieved a report from a group of hikers who say they witnessed a man fall around 60 feet in the vicinity of Pinnacle Buttress.

Authorities began working to gain more information regarding the incident when a 9-1-1 call came in from a group of rock climbers who were alerted to the fallen man by the hikers.

The climbers were able to provide first aid to the man and provide a location where he was. The climbers also confirmed that the man had suffered multiple injuries, some of which appeared to be life-threatening.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries and the terrain of the area he was on, New Hampshire Fish and Game began coordinating a rescue operation with multiple agencies, including:

Staff from the Mt. Washington State Park, who responded to the area to assess current weather conditions.

A team of elite rock climbers from the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS), who were mobilized to come in from the ground.

A Blackhawk helicopter and crew from the NH Army National Guard responded to provide air support.

Weather conditions proved to be good, allowing the crew from the National Guard to transport the man to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, via air rescue around 3 P.M.

"His current condition is not known, but he arrived alive," said the New Hampshire Fish and Game in a press release.

The climber, later identified as Lukas Lamb Wotton, 31, of New Orleans, LA. Wotton was familiar with the climbing route that he was on and had climbed the route before.

