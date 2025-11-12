Rob Gronkowski signs 1-day contract to officially retire as a Patriot, fulfilling late friend’s wish

FOXBORO, Mass. — Longtime New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski signed a one-day contract on Wednesday to retire as a member of the storied Foxboro franchise, simultaneously fulfilling a wish of one of his late friends.

Gronkowski returned to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, where he inked the ceremonial contract alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft, cementing his legacy as a Patriot for life.

“Today, we are going to celebrate one of the greatest ever to wear our Patriots uniform,” Kraft said. “His energy, talent, and infectious joy lit up the stadium and inspired Patriots Nation for nearly a decade.”

Kraft, who tried to convince Gronkowski to restructure his contract into a two-day deal so he could play for the Patriots in Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets, spoke fondly of his former player and friend, calling him “one of a kind.”

“Like fans everywhere, I personally love Gronk, and I treasure the unforgettable moments we share. In my opinion, he’s actually one of a kind,” Kraft said. “I don’t think he’s ever had a bad day, and if it’s true there’s an afterlife, I think we’d all like to come back as Gronk.”

Gronkowski’s retirement as a Patriot comes sooner than expected thanks to a heartfelt request from a close friend. He credited Susan Hurley, who recently passed away from ovarian cancer, for inspiring him to make this happen now.

Hurley suggested the idea back in August when Gronkowski opened a new Boston playground funded by his $1.8 million donation. He became emotional at the time, saying the project was inspired by Hurley’s battle with cancer.

“It was absolutely a no-brainer to come here and retire as a Patriot,” Gronkowski said. “Susan, while we were there [at the playground], brought up... ‘Hey, I would love to see you retire as a Patriot.’”

Hurely passed away on Nov. 1 after a courageous battle with the disease.

“We are here for her, today, for sure,” an emotional Gronkowski said, posthumously granting her wish.

Former Patriots greats David Andrews, Rob Ninkovich, and Brian Hoyer were in attendance to celebrate the special moment.

“I’m a Patriot for life,” Gronk exclaimed. “I started here, and I 100 percent needed to end my career here.”

Gronkowski will be eligible for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame next year.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots, serving as one of Tom Brady’s favorite and most reliable targets. The dominant offensive juggernaut racked up 521 receptions, 7,861 yards, and 79 touchdowns over 115 games.

The University of Arizona product won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, XLIX in 2015, LI in 2017, and LIII in 2019.

Gronkowski later took one season off following the 2019 Super Bowl victory, returning to the NFL in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he again starred alongside Brady.

The dynamic duo powered the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. In that game, Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes from Brady.

Gronkowski ranks sixth all-time among tight ends with 9,286 total receiving yards and third all-time with 92 total touchdowns, with only Antonio Gates (116 TDs) and Tony Gonzalez (111 TDs) outscoring him.

Gronkowski currently sits second all-time in receiving in Patriots franchise history, trailing only the great Stanley Morgan. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Troy Brown round out the top five.

Based on his stats alone, Gronkowski seems destined for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, someday.

