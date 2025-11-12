Local

Watch live: Rob Gronkowski signing 1-day contract to officially retire as a Patriot

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the greatest tight ends in NFL history is officially retiring as a New England Patriot.

Rob Gronkowski will sign a one-day ceremonial contract at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, cementing his legacy as a Patriot for life.

The signing is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Watch live:

It comes sooner than expected thanks to a heartfelt request from a close friend.

Gronkowski credits Susan Hurley, who recently passed away from ovarian cancer, for inspiring him to make this happen now. Hurley suggested the idea back in August when Gronkowski opened a new Boston playground funded by his $1.8 million donation.

Gronkowski became emotional at the time, saying the project was inspired by Hurley’s battle with cancer.

Gronkowski first announced the news during the NFL on FOX broadcast this past Sunday, saying, “I am signing a one-day contract with the Patriots this week to retire as a Patriot and be a Patriot for life.”

Hurley’s wish was for Gronkowski to retire as a Patriot, and she even asked team owner Robert Kraft to make it official.

Gronkowski will be eligible for the Patriots Hall of Fame next year.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots, serving as one of Tom Brady’s favorite and most reliable targets, as he racked up 521 receptions, 7,861 yards, and 79 touchdowns over 115 games.

The University of Arizona product won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, XLIX in 2015, LI in 2017, and LIII in 2019.

Gronkowski later took one season off following the 2019 Super Bowl victory, returning to the NFL in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he again starred alongside Brady.

The dynamic duo powered the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. In that game, Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes from Brady.

Gronkowski ranks sixth all-time among tight ends with 9,286 total receiving yards and third all-time with 92 total touchdowns, with only Antonio Gates (116 TDs) and Tony Gonzalez (111 TDs) outscoring him.

Gronkowski currently sits second all-time in receiving in Patriots franchise history, trailing only the great Stanley Morgan. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Troy Brown round out the top five.

