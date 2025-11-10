Rob Gronkowski to sign one-day contract, retire as member of Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski, one of the most dominant offensive players ever to grace an NFL field, is planning to retire from football as a member of the New England Patriots this week.

In a social media post on Monday morning, the Patriots announced that Gronkowski will sign a one-day contract with the team on Wednesday.

“The greatest tight end in NFL history is retiring a Patriot!” the team wrote on X. “Watch Rob Gronkowski sign his one-day contract this Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.”

The greatest tight end in @NFL history is retiring a Patriot!



Watch @RobGronkowski sign his one-day contract this Wednesday at 12:15 PM LIVE on Patriots digital & social.

Gronkowski first announced his intentions to retire as a Patriot during Fox Sports’ NFL coverage on Sunday.

“Here’s some news first, everyone. I am signing a one-day contract with the Patriots, this week coming up, to retire as a Patriot and be a Patriot for life, just like all of you out here,” Gronkowski said.

Are @RobGronkowski and @TomBrady going for the Bucs or Pats today?!



Gronk says he's rooting for New England ahead of signing his one-day contract this week to retire a Patriot!

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots, serving as one of Tom Brady’s favorite and most reliable targets, as he racked up 521 receptions, 7,861 yards, and 79 touchdowns over 115 games.

The University of Arizona product won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, XLIX in 2015, LI in 2017, and LIII in 2019.

Gronkowski later took one season off following the 2019 Super Bowl victory, returning to the NFL in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he again starred alongside Brady.

Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers overwhelm Chiefs 31-9 Tom Brady (12) and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. Brady threw three touchdown passes, three of them to Gronkowski. (Ashley Landis/Associated Press )

The dynamic duo powered the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. In that game, Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes from Brady.

Gronkowski ranks sixth all-time among tight ends with 9,286 total receiving yards and third all-time with 92 total touchdowns, with only Antonio Gates (116 TDs) and Tony Gonzalez (111 TDs) outscoring him.

Gronkowski currently sits second all-time in receiving in Patriots franchise history, trailing only the great Stanley Morgan. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Troy Brown round out the top five.

