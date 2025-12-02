Road crews and supply stores prepare for first winter storm of the season

CHELSEA, Mass. — It’s the first storm of the season, so the fresh salt piles in Chelsea will have somewhat of a dent in them later today.

The Boston area and South Shore will likely just see rain, but other parts of the state will need salt on the roads.

Even if you’re not going to get much snow, now is a good time to check on your supplies and equipment.

“Everyone waits until the snow is falling or an hour before the snow falls to try to pull their snowblower out to get it started,” said Katie Tobey, the store manager at Monnick Supply in Marlboro. “And we try every year to tell people to be prepared, start in August, pull it out, make sure it runs. It doesn’t matter. Every year, my phone is ringing off the hook.”

Customers were coming in all day at Monnick supply in Marlboro--searching for salt, snowblowers, and the big ticket item: shovels.

“Absolutely shovels, and it surprises me every year how many people come in, the same people come in every year for shovels,” said Tobey.

“Like, do they throw them away at the end of the year? But we sell, we’ve gone through the whole wall.”

The best chance for snow accumulation will be north and west of Boston.

Travel delays aren’t expected during the morning commute, but road conditions are expected to deteriorate starting around midmorning through the evening commute.

It could be that wet, dense snow that weighs on trees and power lines.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

