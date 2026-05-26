Rising fuel costs driving lobster prices in Massachusetts

Mass. — Rising fuel costs aren’t just affecting what drivers pay at the pump — they’re also driving up the price of one of New England’s favorite summer staples: lobster.

About 80% of the nation’s lobster supply comes from Maine, and experts say live lobster prices are up roughly $2 per pound compared to this time last year.

Higher wholesale costs and increased labor expenses are contributing to the surge.

In some markets, lobster is selling for nearly $17 per pound, while some Boston-area restaurants are charging as much as $50 for a lobster roll.

Local restaurant owners say they’ve seen a dramatic increase in prices over the years.

“I remember when lobster rolls were $16 or $17.99,” one owner said. “Now, at some places in the city, they’re close to $50. It just blows my mind.”

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