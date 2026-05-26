Rideshare drivers celebrate historic union recognition at Massachusetts State House

BOSTON — Dozens of rideshare drivers gathered on the steps of the Massachusetts State House to celebrate a historic milestone — the official recognition of the nation’s first rideshare drivers union.

Chants of “there truly is strength in numbers” rang out as drivers marked what they’re calling a major victory for gig workers across the Commonwealth.

The newly recognized union represents roughly 70,000 rideshare app workers in Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Labor formally approved the union, following a years-long push by drivers.

Back in 2024, Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure allowing rideshare drivers to opt into union representation. Organizing efforts since then took about a year and a half to complete.

While supporters say the union will give drivers a stronger voice in pay and working conditions, critics have raised concerns about potential downsides — including higher prices for riders and reduced flexibility for drivers.

On Tuesday, both union members and Governor Maura Healey praised the achievement.

Rideshare drivers rally in Boston

Drivers said the recognition comes after years of long hours and personal sacrifices — and they hope their success will inspire similar efforts nationwide.

“For the first time, the companies will have to listen to the people that make the companies run,” Healey said.

The governor also called the moment a model for the rest of the country, saying, “What you did shows what’s possible… I’m proud of Massachusetts.”

Union leaders say their next step is negotiating contracts with companies like Uber and Lyft, with priorities including fair pay, greater transparency, and protections against sudden deactivations.

Both Uber and Lyft said in statements they plan to bargain in good faith with the union.

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