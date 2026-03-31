RI man pleads guilty to child porn, had 820 images and 20 videos, feds say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography had hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney said.

William Dickson, 61, of Pawtucket, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement on Monday. His sentencing is scheduled for July 13.

Dickson faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified an online peer-to-peer, file-sharing account used by Dickson to download and share child sex abuse material.

On April 10, 2024, federal agents executed search warrants on Dickson’s residence, person, and vehicle, where they seized multiple electronic devices.

A forensic analysis of Dickson’s devices found approximately 820 images and 20 videos depicting child sex abuse material, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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