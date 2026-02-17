Rhode Island hockey community shows support following mass shooting at high school game

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Members of Rhode Island’s hockey community have started a growing memorial at the Dennis M. Lynch arena, which was the scene of a deadly mass shooting Monday afternoon.

David Barry and his son Jameson were the first to stop by Tuesday to start the memorial.

“We wanted to put something out to show that we support the hockey community here,” Barry said.

“It’s very scary. It’s kind of like one of those surreal moments like ‘oh my god, this could happen anywhere’ because it’s like 15 minutes from our house.”

Jameson said he’s friends with some of the players who were on the ice when shots rang out Monday. He said it was important to him to leave behind a pair of hockey sticks outside the arena as a symbol of hope.

“They said that it was very scary and very traumatizing, and they said it was not a good moment for them,” Jameson recalled.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as Robert Dorgan but went by Roberta Esposito, opened fire during the high school boy’s hockey game Monday.

Three people including the alleged shooter and their ex-wife were killed, according to officials. Three others were hurt and remain in critical condition.

“It’s a tragedy that hits hard and when it hits hard, it really hits,” Barry said.

Authorities believe the incident was a family dispute and a targeted event.

They said the suspect turned the gun on themselves and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A white van, with Maine license plates, was towed from the scene Monday night. Officials said it’s being entered in as evidence, potentially connected to the shooting.

Officials also reported retrieving firearms from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group