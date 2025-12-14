Rhode Island community, businesses offer support to Brown University students after mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The community in Rhode Island and businesses throughout the state are offering support to Brown University students after Saturday’s mass shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon during the off hours while students were taking final exams just a week and a half before Christmas.

In a letter to the community, Vice President of Campus Life Patricia Poitevien shared a list of resources for Brown University students who still need to retrieve their belongings or need access to food or support.

The infamous Allies Donuts, located in North Kingstown Rhode Island, said that any student who visited the donut shop in the coming days and showed their Brown University campus ID would receive a free donut.

Bajah’s Cat Cafe, a coffee shop and a cozy shop in Tiverton for Rhode Islanders to hang out with cats, said that student who shows a valid Brown ID would receive one complimentary 30-minute session in the cat room.

“We know the past few days have been heavy for many in the Brown University community. Without getting into details, we just want to say this: you’re not alone, and it’s okay to need a quiet place to breathe.”

Kinney Azalea Gardens located in Kingston, Rhode Island said they would be offering free admission to any student “in need of tranquility to walk our grounds and find solace in nature.”

Students are advised to continue to check back for updates on the Brown University website.

The city of Providence has also posted a list of resources that students can access.

The Rhode Island Blood Center is providing additional blood units to local hospitals to support patient care during the emergency and are asking those who are able to donate blood to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

