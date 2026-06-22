Person hospitalized after shooting in Hyde Park

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Hyde Park.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. they responded to the area of 1636 Hyde Park Avenue to reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown.

No further details were available at this time. Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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