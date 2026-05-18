Revolution Forward says he will miss World Cup due to injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Revolution Forward Leo Campana announced he will miss the World Cup due to a lower-body injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks.

Campana posted a message to his Instagram story in Spanish announcing he would miss the tournament.

New England Revolution Forward Leo Campana Instagram story (leonardocampana)

“There are dreams one carries in the heart since childhood and today I have to accept that another injury will leave me out of the World Cup,” Campana wrote. “It’s been a very hard day, full of emotions and questions. But in the midst of it all, I keep trusting God and what He has in store for me. Sometimes we don’t understand the why of things, but at the end of the day I know everything has a purpose.”

Campana has scored one goal in two games for the Revs this season. Campana has missed several weeks of action due to his injury.

The striker was called up to the Ecuador National Team for friendlies back in March. It seemed he would make the roster once again if he was healthy. Campana has 20 caps for Ecuador.

Ecuador is ranked 23rd in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They play the Ivory Coast in their first World Cup match on June14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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