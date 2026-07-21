REVERE, Mass. — The Revere Beach Parkway was shut down Monday evening after an alleged suspect crashed while trying to escape police.

A Revere police officer attempted to stop a vehicle they believed may have been stolen around 6:00 p.m.

But the driver allegedly raced away from the officer and crashed into at least one other vehicle on the busy roadway near Winthrop Avenue.

The driver attempted to run away from the scene of the crash but was taken into custody with the help of nearby citizens, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene stated the driver first collided with a white car at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue. After that collision, the suspect reportedly continued driving before leaving the road.

The suspect vehicle then slammed into a car parked at an apartment complex. Broken glass and tire marks were visible in the apartment complex parking lot.

Police chase ends in crash, shuts down Revere Beach Parkway

“Both the suspect and the operator of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital,” Revere police said.

The roadway was shut down for around an hour while crews worked to remove the vehicles involved in the collision.

Drivers are being rerouted toward Belle Circle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police chase ends in crash, shuts down Revere Beach Parkway

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