Residents in New Hampshire neighborhood urged to shelter in place after gunshots reported

NASHUA, N.H. — Police in Nashua are urging all residents in the Bellcrest Road area to shelter in place.

“There is heavy police presence for a report of gunshots in the area,” police said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the incident is “contained” within a single home.

“We will update the public when the incident is under control,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

