Residents of Mass. town warned after bear attacks goat, tries to get into chicken coop

TOWNSEND, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town are warning residents to be on the lookout after a black bear attacked a goat and tried to break into a chicken coop on Thursday morning.

The bear in question was spotted in the area of Fox Run in the Middlesex County town of Townsend, according to the Townsend Police Department.

Police told Boston 25 News that they are unsure whether or not the goat survived the bear attack.

Townsend Fire Chief Gary Shepard snapped a photo of the animal on the move.

Townsend resident Andrew Laurent was getting his kids on their school bus when he spotted the near.

“We heard a siren go off, so we thought they must have found him,” Laurent recalled. “Next thing we know, he came between the houses, right down the driveway, and into my backyard.”

The department urged residents to prepare for an increase in bear sightings and to bring in bird feeders when the colder months arrive.

“Residents should be prepared for an increase in bear encounters as the population grows and expands into residential areas,” police said in a statement. “To minimize encounters, pick fruit daily and do not leave bird feeders out from mid-December to the end of February when bears are typically denning.”

Police also stressed, “Never approach a bear. Make sure to keep your distance.”

Back in August, Townsend police issued a similar warning after they received multiple reports of a 400-pound black bear roaming the area of Mason and Greenville roads.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police is investigating Thursday’s sighting.

