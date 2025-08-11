400-pound black bear roaming Massachusetts neighborhood, police warn

TOWNSEND, Mass. — Police in a northern Massachusetts town are warning residents to be on high alert due to the presence of a large bear.

The Townsend Police Department said there have been multiple reported sightings of a 400-pound black bear roaming the area of Mason and Greenville roads in recent days.

The most recent sighting was reported by people who were outside grilling around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police asked residents to take the following safety precautions for at least the next week:

Remove all bird feeders

Secure and store trash

Close all doors

In a Facebook post, the department wrote, “Let’s work together to help encourage the bear to move along to a safer place!

If the bear can’t find food for a week, it should move on to another area, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

