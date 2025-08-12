Residents asked to avoid active police situation in Keene, NH

State and local police are responding to an incident in Keene, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night.

Police took to social media asking people to stay away from the area of West Street and Ashuelot Street due to the situation.

There is an active police situation on West Street in Keene. Please avoid this area.



— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 12, 2025

Police say the situation is under control.

There are a couple of businesses, including a bank and a brewery, in that area.

New Hampshire State Police told Boston 25 News that Keene police are the main authorities in charge of the situation.

