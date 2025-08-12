Local

Residents asked to avoid active police situation in Keene, NH

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
State and local police are responding to an incident in Keene, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night.

Police took to social media asking people to stay away from the area of West Street and Ashuelot Street due to the situation.

Police say the situation is under control.

There are a couple of businesses, including a bank and a brewery, in that area.

New Hampshire State Police told Boston 25 News that Keene police are the main authorities in charge of the situation.

