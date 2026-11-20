Mass. — Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University are developing an at-home screening test designed to detect 30 different types of cancer in their early stages.

Imagine a single pill being able to detect the most common cancers.

It may seem like the stuff of medical science fiction, but it’s a reality that’s closer than you might think.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University are developing an at-home screening test designed to detect 30 different types of cancer in their early stages.

The non-invasive method involves swallowing a single pill and submitting a urine sample to identify the presence and location of cancer.

The home screening test targets cancers that frequently show no symptoms during early stages, including colon cancer, pancreatic cancer and lung cancer. Rebecca Taylor, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, noted the critical importance of early detection for patient outcomes.

“Cancers like colon cancer, pancreatic cancer and lung cancer often do not show symptoms until it’s too late and the cancer has progressed to the late stages,” Taylor said. “In fact, the test is being designed to pinpoint 30 different types of cancer.”

Burak Ozdogander, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, explained how the multi-step screening process identifies health conditions.

“The test is non-invasive,” Ozdogander said. “It begins with the pill and a collected urine sample. Then the urine test will show if a person has cancer and even pinpoint which organ it’s in.”

Ozdogander highlighted the potential life-saving impact of the research.

“Seeing our research resulting in something that is going to change people’s lives, save millions of lives literally and give families more time with the ones they love, it’s just tremendous,” Ozdogander said.

The project is currently in the development phase with a primary focus on safety and accuracy. Researchers expect human trials within four years and aim for the test to reach the market within seven years.

“Right now the focus is on safety and accuracy,” Ozdogander said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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