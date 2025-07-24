Reported social media threat in Worcester prompts hourslong standoff with police

WORCESTER, Mass. — A threat made over social media caused an hourslong standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Worcester Police say around 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of lower West Boylston Street for reports of a social media threat involving weapons.

A perimeter was set up and the roadway was shut down.

An investigation determined this possible threat was not connected to the area and there was no danger to the public.

The roadway has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.

