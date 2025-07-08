Reported shark sighting closes South Shore beach for hours

COHASSET, Mass. — A report of a shark on Tuesday morning closed a private beach for hours.

Police say around 11:40 a.m., a lobsterman reported he had seen an oceanic white tipped shark in the area of Sandy Beach.

Out of an abundance of caution, the beach was closed for swimming until 2 p.m.

Public safety crews canvassed the area and were unable to locate the shark. Because a person trained in the identification of a marine life didn’t see the shark, the report remains unconfirmed.

Authorities say although the sighting remains unconfirmed, they’re prepared to respond swiftly to any shark related emergencies.

