Reported explosion at Raynham battery plant prompts emergency response

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A reported explosion at a Raynham battery plant drew a large emergency response on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials could be seen surrounding Electrochem Solutions Inc. on Paramount Drive.

Officials said all employees were accounted for and no one was injured.

Boston 25 is awaiting more details from the Raynham Fire Department at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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