Canton man in court, accused of grabbing woman’s ankle through bedroom window while she slept

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton man is accused of opening a woman’s window and grabbing her ankle while she was sleeping early Wednesday morning.

Helohim Francilme, 21, was arrested and charged with assault as well as breaking and entering a building during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.

Francilme was arraigned Wednesday and held on $1,000 bail with a 20-day mental health evaluation ordered.

The judge granted a harassment prevention order for the alleged victim, a 22-year-old woman who said in court she knew Francilme in school but had not had an interaction with him since 2021.

The victim told police the suspect said her name and grabbed her ankle, waking her up in fear.

“I was repeatedly kicking and screaming before running to my father,” said the victim who asked media not to identify her. “I don’t know why me or why you came to my home.”

She told police she recognized the voice to be that of Francilme, who allegedly repeatedly followed and unfollowed her on social media around the time of the crime.

Francilme told officers he had in fact gone to the victim’s home and said her name but denied touching her, according to the police report.

Francilme’s defense attorney said his client has had mental health issues and does not fully understand the circumstances of the case.

Francilme’s charges violate terms of his probation.

He has been arrested at least four other times since the spring of 2025.

This past March, Francilme was charged with assault and battery on a household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly whipping his girlfriend in his front yard with a belt.

In December 2025, Francilme was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Canton senior housing complex through a window. Officers found marijuana and alcohol cans in the community/laundry room.

In August 2025, Francilme was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failure to stop after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and a pole before running on foot from officers.

Francile was also arrested in May 2025 for threat to commit a crime after a Walmart employee told police he threatened to shoot him over an iPhone while wearing a ski mask.

Hours after his arrest Wednesday, Francilme underwent a mental health evaluation by a clinical psychologist who recommended he undergo further inpatient evaluation.

She said she learned he had received treatment at a Cape Cod mental health facility in 2024 and had been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and ADHD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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