Report: Steve Belichick leaving Patriots coaching staff for new job

FOXBORO, Mass. — Steve Belichick, the elder son of Bill Belichick, is reportedly leaving the New England Patriots for a new coaching job in the college football ranks.

Steve, who had been serving as New England’s defensive play-caller and linebackers coach, has accepted a position to become the University of Washington’s defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Field Yates announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“After 12 seasons coaching in the NFL with the Patriots, he heads to the college ranks in a coordinator capacity,” Yates wrote. “Belichick called defensive plays.”

In January, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that New England’s new head coach Jerod Mayo had offered Steve the opportunity to return to the coaching for another season.

Mayo made the same offer to Bill’s other son, Brian Belichick, who now has eight years of experience on the Patriots sideline. It’s not yet clear if he’ll be returning to the team.

The Patriots parted ways with Bill, just days after New England’s dismal 4-13 season came to an end.

Mayo has been filling out his staff in recent days, hiring Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator, Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator, and DeMarcus Covington as defensive coordinator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

