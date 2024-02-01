Patriots hiring former Cleveland Browns assistant as offensive coordinator

FOXBORO, Mass — First-year New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has filled out the largest remaining hole on his coaching staff.

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has agreed to take the same position in Foxboro, the team announced Thursday evening.

Your 2024 Patriots coordinators! pic.twitter.com/kpvofoYyHQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2024

Van Pelt and the Browns parted ways just days after Cleveland was blown out in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans. While Van Pelt assisted in assembling game plans, it was head coach Kevin Stefanski calling plays on Sundays. Van Pelt spent the last four seasons as Cleveland’s OC,

According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Van Pelt was in Foxboro Thursday for an interview.

Van Pelt was the last hole to fill in Mayo’s vacant triumverent of lead assistants. The Patriots previously promoted defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator and hired Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer to oversee the game’s third phase.

Van Pelt will be tasked with reshaping a New England offense that averaged a dismal 13.9 points per game last year.

