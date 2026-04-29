Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Legendary New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been voted the newest selection to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Gronkowski beat out fellow Patriots legends Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins in a fan vote to become the 38th inductee in the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

“Gronk” spent 9 seasons in New England after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Patriots won the AFC East in each of Gronk’s seasons and made the Super Bowl 5 times, hoisting three Lombardis. While he battled injuries in New England, when Gronk was on the field, the connection with QB Tom Brady was often unstoppable.

Gronkowski ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing), and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history.

A date for Gronk’s induction ceremony has not been set yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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