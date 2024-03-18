Report: Racist language found in bathroom in regional school system in western Massachusetts

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — Racist language has been found written on a bathroom wall in a regional school district in western Massachusetts, as six eighth graders are facing criminal charges for their involvement in a “mock slave auction” online.

The Boston Globe reports that regional school officials in Southwick are investigating after the racist language was found on a bathroom wall.

The newspaper reported that Jennifer Willard, superintendent of the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, sent an email to families about the latest incident on Friday night. Police were notified, however the superintendent’s message did not specify when, or in which school building, the racist language was found.

Six eighth graders have been criminally charged for their alleged roles in using Snapchat to set up a “mock slave auction” and direct hateful and racist comments towards Black students, the district attorney said Thursday.

The students, whose names were not released because they are juveniles, are reportedly 13 and 14 years old.

All six juveniles were charged with threats to commit a crime, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. Two of the juveniles were also charged with interference with civil rights, and one of those juveniles is also facing an additional charge of witness interference.

The middle school students were charged “for their alleged roles in facilitating and participating in hateful racist online chat that included heinous language, threats and a mock slave auction,” Gulluni said.

State police detectives assigned to his office began investigating last month after learning of the allegations, Gulluni said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group