‘Disturbing’: DA investigating claims that white students at Mass. school set up slave auction

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation into “disturbing” claims that allege white students at a Massachusetts school set up an online slave auction where they “bid” on Black classmates, according to a report.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is looking into reports of racially charged bullying at the Southwick Regional School in Southwick, Western Mass News reported.

The Springfield branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People confirmed to the news outlet that derogatory racial insults were directed at a female student at the school, in addition to the white students who took part in an online slave auction.

In a letter sent to Superintendent of Schools Jennifer C. Willard, Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan said, “The reported behavior is disturbing. The use of racial slurs, racially motivated harassment, and an alleged ‘slave auction’ are reprehensible acts of hate that have no place in a learning environment or anywhere else in a civilized society,” according to the report.

In a statement shared with the news outlet, a spokesperson for the DA’s office condemned the allegations.

“The immediate description and nature of the alleged incident prompted Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to direct the involvement of members of his office and its Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit,” the statement read. “Hate-based harassment and violence have no place in our community. We will investigate any such allegations and will prosecute any criminal violations vigorously.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

White Southwick, MA Students Held an Online ‘Slave Auction’ Pretending to Bid on Black Students SOUTHWICK, Mass.... Posted by Greater Springfield, MA NAACP on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group