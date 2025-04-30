Police: Man’s body found behind high school in Taunton, foul play suspected

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found behind a high school in Massachusetts.

According to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, a 39-year-old man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in a construction area behind Bristol Plymouth High School in Taunton.

Officials say foul play is suspected, but there is no threat to the public or any known connection between the decedent and the High School.

The body was transported to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.

The man’s name has not been released.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and additional information is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

