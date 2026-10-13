Report: Patriots LT Will Campbell avoids major knee injury, considered week-to-week

New England Patriots starting left tackle Will Campbell has seemingly avoided a catastrophic knee injury.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, Campbell’s knee injury that caused the second-year starter to exit last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders early isn’t considered major.

Campbell will likely still miss time, but his injury is considered week-to-week.

Patriots LT Will Campbell avoided a major knee injury Sunday, tests confirmed. He’s considered week-to-week. pic.twitter.com/p5r59OLjFj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2026

After RB Rhamondre Stevenson was brought down on Campbell’s right leg, the LSU product stayed on the turf for an extended period before visiting the blue medical tent and quickly departing to the locker room.

Last season, Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in the same knee that landed him on injured reserve. When Campbell did return prior to the Patriots’ postseason run to Super Bowl LX, he struggled to protect Drake Maye.

On Monday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also said that there is “a chance” that wide receiver AJ Brown practices this week for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1.

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