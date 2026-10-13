Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Officer who conducted welfare check takes the stand

BOSTON — The first witness took the stand in the Matthew Farwell trial on Tuesday morning as testimony began in the closely watched case involving the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Farwell is charged with killing Birchmore and allegedly staging her death to make it appear she died by suicide.

Birchmore was pregnant at the time. Farwell’s defense attorney acknowledges that Farwell had an affair with Birchmore but maintains that he did not kill her.

Follow Ryan Breslin’s live updates from court

2:41 p.m.

The defense is now asking questions of Cotard. The defense asked if in his time as an officer had he responded to a suicide death that was in a seated, suspended position? “Yes I have,” said Cotard. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:39 p.m.

CPAC was called in. Cotard said once state police arrived on scene, he got the all clear. The prosecution has finished their direct examination. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:37 p.m.

Two photos of Birchmore were shown. He said he did not touch her or move her body. The prosecution asked, “Did the photos that we just saw…accurately depict Ms. Birchmore’s body?” He said yes. Cotard told his supervisors, “I advised them that it appears to be a suicide.” He said then he exited the apartment and held the scene. He said besides opening the bedroom door he didn’t touch anything else in the apartment. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:33 p.m.

Cotard: “upon entering the room I saw Ms. Birchmore sitting on the ground, deceased.” A picture is shown of Birchmore. “I saw some kind of strap around her neck,” Cotard said. Cotard, “In this photo we’re seeing Ms. Birchmore seated on the ground as I previously stated deceased.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:30 p.m.

Cotard said after inspecting her vehicle he noticed there was a lanyard in there, that was her school ID. They got a third officer there around to go inside the apartment. He said when he opened the door he didn’t see anyone inside, he did see her cat. The prosecution has pulled up the floor plan of the apartment to show the door Cotard walked in. He said he did notice a closed door, the bedroom door. Cotard said he opened that bedroom door. The judge is giving jurors instructions about the next exhibit, photos that may be graphic or unpleasant to see, of Birchmore’s body. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:23 p.m.

Officer Cotard said he did the well being check with Officer Brady. They met with Erin Porter first, asked her to make a phone call to Birchmore, and said there was no answer. After that the two officers went to the apartment to see if anyone would answer the door. He said they knocked several times for several minutes, then contacted dispatch and advised them of everything they knew at that time. After talking to dispatch, they went down to try and locate SB’s vehicle. He noticed the snow on her vehicle was “only slightly melted, looked untouched.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:19 p.m.

The prosecution is now calling the fourth witness in the trial of Matthew Farwell. It is Officer Ensley Cotard with the Canton Police Department. He is a school resource officer with Canton High School. He was called to do a well being check on Sandra Birchmore. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:16 p.m.

The defense points out that there are no cameras in the stairwells or in the hallways, “the only camera is the lobby camera.” “Correct,” said Porter, The defense has finished. The prosecution gets up for redirect. “Did anyone ever ask you to retrieve surveillance footage” prior to Jan 31 2021? “No,” said Porter. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:14 p.m.

The defense is asking if the family at some point come to the apartment and retrieve items? Porter said yes. “Do you recall the family coming more than one time to retrieve items, dispose of items,” to move everything out of the apartment? “I don’t,” said Porter. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

2:12 p.m.

Porter is back on the stand now. She is still being cross-examined by the defense at this time. The surveillance footage from inside of Sandra Birchmore's apartment is being played now. It appears to show Farwell entering the apartment door. The defense saying it shows Farwell walk in with some snow of the top of his hood and he had boots on. "Thats the portion that you flagged and turned over to law enforcement the next day?" "Yes," said Porter. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

1:03 p.m.

The defense now asking about walking the officers up the hill to SB’s apartment, “Do you remember them walking behind the car and seeing her student bag hanging?”

Porter doesn’t remember.

Sandra Birchmore’s unit door is now shown for the court.

“To your knowledge this would be… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:57 p.m.

The defense turning to Feb 4, 2021.

She is asking Porter about the call she received from Canton Police.

Defense asks if two officers arrived and Porter said yes.

“I remember them saying that they were calling because Sandra’s work said they hadn’t seen her in a few days and… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:54 p.m.

The defense is now pulling another exhibit for Porter. It is a side door for building 3 and there is no camera that records that door. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:50 p.m.

The defense is going through the specifics of the measurements of the unit, saying it’s “a fair and accurate representation of the configuration of the unit.”

That exhibit is now down, the defense is pulling up Birchmore’s lease agreement.

Stevens asked Porter “what is a fob?”… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:46 p.m.

The defense has taken over questioning of Porter. They are asking her about the buildings at Canton Woods. About 8 units on either side of the hall. Birchmore was on the third floor. Porter believed that there was only one unit to the right and an elevator to the left.

The… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:43 p.m.

“What was the name of the person you spoke to?”

“Tina Thompson.”

“Is it true that that person shared with you the manner and cause of death of Ms. Birchmore?”

“Yes.”

The prosecution asked if Thompson shared information about Birchmore and a Stoughton Police Officer? Porter said… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:35 p.m.

“Do you recognize the person in that video?”

“Yep that was Sandra,” said Porter.

Porter said residents would need a key fob or door code to get inside the building.

The prosecution now asking about the next day, Feb 5, “did you receive a call from Carlos?”

“Yes,” she said.… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:31 p.m.

Porter said the officer opened the door but she did not go with him inside. She said, “I think that I had told him that I kind of had a bad gut feeling about the situation.” She said when he came out he kind of nodded his head.

Porter said she remembered feeling uneasy as she… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:28 p.m.

Porter is asked about working on Feb 4 and that a law enforcement officer called about doing a wellness check.

Porter said she tried calling Birchmore’s cell phone and that it went right voicemail.

Then Porter said officers arrived to the Canton Woods. She said they wanted to… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:25 p.m.

Erin Porter is the third witness in this trial of Matthew Farwell. She works at Willow Bridge Property Company. She is regional property manager but was a property manager in 2020-2021.

A photo is shown to Porter and she said it is Canton Woods.

She said her office was in… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:19 p.m.

The defense said in June 2024 Carlson joined the Facebook group “Justice for Sandra Birchmore” after they allege she told the FBI she stayed away from media stories.

“I am part of that group but I don’t constantly go on that page,” said Carlson.

The defense is finished with… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:19 p.m.

The defense said in June 2024 Carlson joined the Facebook group “Justice for Sandra Birchmore” after they allege she told the FBI she stayed away from media stories.

“I am part of that group but I don’t constantly go on that page,” said Carlson.

The defense is finished with… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:14 p.m.

Defense is asking Carlson about her testimony about her being surprised to hear Birchmore died of suicide.

Carlson said she never noticed her to be anything but in a good mood.

The defense asked Carlson if she knew Birchmore well.

“I knew her as her supervisor I wasn’t her… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

12:03 p.m.

Before SB announced she was pregnant the defense is asking about Birchmore talking sick days. On Jan 21, the defense said Carlson sent out an email to other staff that SB had no more sick days left.

The defense referenced the email saying that Carlson said Birchmore was the… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:58 a.m.

The defense asked, “She was telling the third graders she was pregnant?”

Yes.

“She was telling them that she was pregnant by her boyfriend?”

Yes.

“Did she tell them he was a police officer?”

“I believe she did,” said Carlson. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:57 a.m.

Carlson said she asked to meet with CPAC because she had information she wanted to share with them.

Now the defense is cross-examining Carlson.

They are going over her employment again from her time in different school systems.

“Did you know Sandra Birchmore before she applied… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:52 a.m.

Carlson said it seemed that there was perhaps an argument or something not going well with SB’s child’s father. But she said Birchmore kept purchasing baby clothes.

Carlson said SB asked her at on point she asked if she could have some time during the day to have her first… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:47 a.m.

Carlson said after Birchmore told her she was pregnant she notice SB was drinking water now. She said SB told “everybody” that she was pregnant. “Students, staff, everybody knew.”

Carlson said that SB was oversharing this information, that 3rd graders didn’t need to hear about… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:45 a.m.

“Before the holiday break did you have a conversation with Ms Birchmore?”

The conversation we had before the holiday break was when she told me when she was pregnant said Carlson.

“She was really looking excited…” Carlson said Birchmore came rushing into her office “and… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:42 a.m.

“Did Ms. Birchmore take on other responsibilities at the school?”

“Yes,” said Carlson.



The prosecution asked about Birchmore’s phone usage and Carlson said “She was on her phone a lot.” She said Birchmore got constructive feedback about the phone usage.

Then the prosecution… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:39 a.m.

Carlson is describing what the school schedule looked like with it being COVID times. She said Sandra had a student that was all four days in person. No one was in the building on Wednesdays because the building would be cleaned. Birchmore was in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday,… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:37 a.m.

Carlson said SB applied for the job at the beginning of the school year in 2020. She did it through a Zoom interview. “What was your first impression of her?”

“She was very sweet, she talked to me a lot about her background and what brought her there that day,” said Carlson.

The… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:34 a.m.

The second witness of the day in the Matthew Farwell is now on the stand.

She is Cheryl Carlson and works in Auburn Public Schools as the school principal.

Carlson is being asked about previous positions including working in Sharon Public Schools. She was the Assistant… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:31 a.m.

Now the defense is back up.

Defense asking about the Facebook friend request.

The defense said if it was ok for Birchmore to send friend requests but not for the officers to friend request her. Cheever said it was not a written policy.

Cheever said it was ok for her to accept… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:30 a.m.

“After Ms Birchmore left her brief stint in the military in 2013 did she kill herself?”

“No.”

“After her mother died did she kill herself?”

“No.”

The prosecution asking that after distressing events in her life did SB kill herself and Cheever said she did not. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:26 a.m.

Court is back in session. Cheever is back on the witness stand.

Prosecution to Cheever, you were asked if whether after the birth of your child Sandra became too much.

“Sometimes she would reach so much you couldn’t keep up, her communication style was message after message… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:09 a.m.

Court is morning recess. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:04 a.m.

The prosecution is back up to follow up.

They are asking if anyone, law enforcement wise ever interviewed her in the 2-3 years after Sandra’s death?

Cheever said no.

“Who was the first law enforcement agency to question you?”

“The FBI,” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

11:01 a.m.

The defense asked if Cheever had looked at any of the police reports. She said not in preparation for the trial but she said she’s sure at some point they may have come across her desk.

Now she’s being asked about what the prosecution asked her in preparation for the trial,… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:58 a.m.

“Did you talk to Sandra when she left basic training?”

“Um I don’t recall if, I know we didn’t write letters,” said Cheever.

Cheever said SB didn’t disclose she had a shellfish allergy but said there may have not been a way for her to disclose that to the army. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:56 a.m.

“How many section 12s have you responded to?”

“More than 15,” said Cheever.

Cheever said the state mandates them to send them the hospital.

Cheever said at some point she did speak to Birchmore the same day or the next one when SB was taken to the hospital for a Section 12. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:51 a.m.

“Did you go to Sandra Birchmore’s memorial service?”

“I did not” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:50 a.m.

The defense once again asking that if Cheever had heard Birchmore was having a relationship with anybody at Stoughton PD she would have reported it.

“Of course I would, of anybody,” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:48 a.m.

Cheever is being asked about previous suicides she responded to as an officer. The defense asking if she interacted with the family and friends of those people.

“You told the FBI that your impression of Sandra Birchmore was that she wanted a hug from the world,” said the defense. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:45 a.m.

The defense asked Cheever if she told the FBI that after her son was born, Birchmore “began to feel like a lot?”

Cheever said she was navigating being a new mother and everything felt like a lot. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:43 a.m.

“Most of the communication I had with Sandra was her reaching out when she needed it,” said Cheever.

“Where did Sandra spend Thanksgiving?” “Where did Sandra spend Christmas?” asked the defense. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:42 a.m.

The defense trying to ask Cheever if she knew anything about SB’s mental health.

Defense: “Did you ever speak to her therapist?”

“Why would I talk to her therapist? I think that would be vastly inappropriate to speak to her therapist,” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:40 a.m.

Cheever said that she has received training on identifying signs of suicide.

Cheever said, “Signs of suicide include someone saying they want to harm themselves.”

The defense said to Cheever that Sandra Birchmore made threats of self harm.

Cheever said that day Sandra told her… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:37 a.m.

Cheever is now being asked about the well being check that the prosecution brought up. She doesn’t recall Sandra making multiple suicidal statements.

“I only know when I got there that she was in the kitchen,” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:35 a.m.

Defense asked did she tell you that her Aunt Darlene had kicked her out of the house?

Cheever doesn’t know. She remembers Sandra saying that she had to move and she got the apartment in Canton.

The defense asked did she ever tell you that her Aunt Darlene told her to kill… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:32 a.m.

“Do you recall having any conversation with her after Nov 2020?”

Cheever said she remembered the conversation in the Walgreens parking lot. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:32 a.m.

“You didn’t know she was pregnant?”

“No,” said Cheever.

The defense continued “she told 85 people that she was pregnant” including people she didn’t know. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:31 a.m.

The defense now said you assumed Sandra Birchmore was well because you hadn’t heard from her

Defense asked, “Did Sandra Birchmore ever share with you her prior suicide attempts?”

“She never talked about [that],” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:29 a.m.

She doesn’t think she has that thread anymore because she has upgraded phones since then and believes that they all left that group chat at come point. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:29 a.m.

The defense has now asked about the female officer text thread. She is asking for the names of the officers and that she learned of Birchmore’s death on the text thread.

“Who on that thread reported Sandra Birchmore’s death?”

Cheever can’t recall but believes it was a woman named… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:26 a.m.

Defense, “Did anyone ever ask you to get Sandra Birchmore in check?”

Cheever said she had a conversation with someone that was angry and wanted me to talk to her for them but I did not. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:22 a.m.

Cheever said she doesn’t know when Farwell started with Stoughton Police but does know his twin brother William started at Stoughton the year after she joined.

Defense has now brought up that during direct examination Cheever said that had she known Matthew Farwell had a… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:19 a.m.

In March of 2016 the defense said Birchmore called Cheever on the phone about a friend that was going to get jumped. Cheever said she doesn’t recall that call. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:18 a.m.

Cheever said she was likely 15 years older than Birchmore. She said they probably became Facebook friends within the first year of meeting her.

The defense asking about when SB lived on Park Street, she said, “she was struggling emotionally at this time.”

Cheever said the only… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:15 a.m.

Det. Cheever said that she wasn’t assigned to the Explorers program. She said she didn’t teach but all the youth in the photos, they were all in and out of the police station.

“Was your first interaction with SB when she made a phone call about a friend of hers that was going to… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:11 a.m.

Defense is now cross examining Detective Cheever.

Defense “How often did you interact with her from midnight to 8am?”

“Yes, I communicated with her quite a bit. She stayed up late hours.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:07 a.m.

Cheever is asked what Farwell had on his face. She said a mask. Now Cheever is being asked about COVID protocol at the police station. “I never saw him with a mask on.”

“Did he make any statement about wearing a mask?”

“That he didn’t care about COVID or

wearing a mask,” said… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

10:05 a.m.

Surveillance video of the elevator of Sandra Birchmore’s apartment is shown. Cheever identified Birchmore in the video and then Matthew Farwell. The defense said they will stipulate that is Matthew Farwell in the video. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 10:04 a.m.

Cheever was asked if she ever knew about Birchmore’s relationship with Farwell. She said no. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 10:03 a.m.

Cheever said SB talked about loving living in her own, having a cat, and having that responsibility. Cheever learned that SB died on the day that she passed. She said there is a group text of other female Stoughton Police officers and then texted about SB.

Cheever said it was… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:59 a.m.

Cheever is now talking about Birchmore working in Sharon Public Schools. She said SB loved kids, and loving being around children. Cheever said SB talked about wanting to be a mom “a few times.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:58 a.m.

Det. Cheever said Birchmore was released from the hospital and saw hurt at points after that. She said at no point after did she think Birchmore was suicidal. She said she saw Birchmore in a Walgreens parking lot some time later. Birchmore told her she had joined a volleyball… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:56 a.m.

Not just from your experience as a police officer but as knowing her for 7 years, did you believe she was suicidal? “No,” said Cheever. Det. Cheever said SB was still taken to the hospital for making the statement about wanting to hurt herself. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:54 a.m.

Sandra was upset when Darlene wanted to sell that home. Cheever responded to a well being check at the home. She said Sandra was angry and it was over her needing to find another place to live. She told Cheever she wanted to hurt herself but Cheever said SB said it out of anger… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Cheever said she has received training about mental health. Cheever said she was at SB’s home for about 15/20 minutes and observed the apartment itself, a lot of people living in one small area.

“Did you believe Birchmore was suicidal?”

“No,” said Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:52 a.m.

Sandra was upset when Darlene wanted to sell that home. Cheever responded to a well being check at the home. She said Sandra was angry and it was over her needing to find another place to live. She told Cheever she wanted to hurt herself but Cheever said SB said it out of anger… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:50 a.m.

Sandra then started living with her Aunt Darlene and Aunt’s son.

Cheever said, “During that time Sandra was still of high school age” she went on to say, “Darlene kind of stepped in to be the caregiver of Sandra.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:42 a.m.

Cheever said she and Birchmore would speak over Facebook messenger.

The prosecution asking about Sandra meeting with Farwell at the library alone. Cheever said she didn’t know about that, “I would have asked questions.” “I would have asked why she was hanging out with someone… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:40 a.m.

Cheever is asked if being an instructor requires you to meet with the students one on one at the library. Cheever said no. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:39 a.m.

The prosecution is now having Det. Cheever point out Matthew Farwell. She said Farwell had a role in the program at the same time. “I recall him being one of the instructors part of the program.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:37 a.m.

Another picture of Birchmore is shown when she was in the Explorers program. “She loved being in the explorers program.” She enjoyed the structure of it, it gave her something to do, said Cheever. It’s on a very smaller scale than a police academy, they would do sit ups and pull… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:37 a.m.

“I became a mentor to her,” said Det. Cheever. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:34 a.m.

Cheever said Birchmore was part of the Explorers program, she would see her around the station, would ask if anyone wanted a coffee, she just wanted to talk. Those conversations would be about Birchmore wanting to become a police officer. Cheever said she would talk to her about… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:29 a.m.

She became a detective in May 2025. She had responded to suicides before, but never a suicide when someone sat on the ground in a seated position. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 13, 2026

The start of testimony comes as federal prosecutors renew their effort to introduce evidence involving three other women who allegedly had affairs with Farwell.

A judge previously ruled against allowing that testimony. Federal prosecutors, however, argue the defense opened the door to it by saying Farwell was trying to conceal his affair with Birchmore when he wore a mask to her apartment on the night she died.

Prosecutors contend Farwell was hiding his face because he planned to kill Birchmore. They also argue that he never tried to conceal his other alleged affairs.

Matthew Farwell, Sandra Birchmore

Defense attorneys have pushed back, filing their own motion accusing the government of bad-faith conduct.

The dispute over whether the three witnesses can testify comes as the trial moves into its witness-testimony phase Tuesday.

Stay with Boston 25 News for continuing coverage of the Matthew Farwell trial. Cameras will not be allowed inside federal court, but Boston 25 News will provide live updates from inside the courtroom.

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