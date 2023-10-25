Gillette moving razor manufacturing operations from South Boston to Andover

After 100 years of manufacturing razors in South Boston, Gillette’s base of production will shift north to Andover, its parent company, Proctor and Gamble told Boston 25.

The 450 manufacturing workers in Procter and Gamble’s South Boston will be offered jobs at Proctor & Gamble’s 150-acre campus in Andover as part of the $1 billion plan to modernize both locations. P&G says they will also provide support for employees to help navigate the 23-mile distance between the two facilities.

“This investment will yield more modern, innovative and collaborative facilities in both South Boston and Andover, making the business more competitive in the future,” P&G Gillette said in a statement.

Around 750 corporate, engineering and research and development employees will remain in South Boston.

Gary Coombe, chief executive of P&G’s grooming business, says they are looking at the move as an opportunity to revitalize the iconic plant that’s been situated along the Fort Point Channel since 1904.

“I‘m confident that we’ve reached the right conclusion and I’m glad that we will continue to have a meaningful presence in both communities – including Boston, which has been our home for over a century and offers so much in terms innovation, talent, education, and culture,” said Commbe. “This will undoubtedly be an advantage for us in the future.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey posted on social media that she believes the move will be a boon to the Bay State.

For over a century, @Gillette has been part of the fabric of the South Boston waterfront. With an industry-leading HQ cementing the company as a fixture in Boston and an expanded manufacturing center in Andover, new jobs and more opportunity are on their way to Massachusetts. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) October 24, 2023

The Globe reports the transition to Andover will take place gradually, completing sometime in the next two to three years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group