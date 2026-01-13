Report: Federal government apologizes for deporting Babson College student

Government officials admitted on Tuesday that ICE violated a court order when they deported a Babson College freshman during Thanksgiving break, according to a report.

In federal court, Assistant US Attorney Mark Sauter apologized for Annie Lucia Lopez Belloza’s detainment at Logan Airport while the Babson College student was traveling to Texas to surprise her family for Thanksgiving, according to the Boston Globe.

Belloza has been living with her grandmother in Honduras for the last several months. Her deportation happened just after a judge ruled ICE should not remove her.

Her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, told Boston 25 News that Belloza did not know about the removal order.

A judge will now consider whether Belloza should be allowed to return to the United States or get a student visa.

