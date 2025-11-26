Mass. college student detained at Logan Airport, deported despite court order, attorney says

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Babson College freshman was deported to Honduras over the weekend in what her attorney calls a clear violation of a federal court order.

Boston immigration attorney Todd Pomerleau tells Boston 25 News that Annie Lucia Lopez Belloza was detained by ICE at Logan Airport while traveling to Texas to surprise her family for Thanksgiving.

“She was shipped out Saturday from Texas to Honduras in clear violation of a federal court order,” Pomerleau said.

According to Pomerleau, Belloza was unaware she even had legal representation when they spoke on Monday.

“She thought her life was over. I told her we’re not stopping until we get you back here… because at 6 o’clock the night before, a federal judge stopped her deportation from this country because she didn’t even know she had a removal order," Pomerleau explained.

Belloza is now living with her grandmother in Honduras.

ICE has not yet responded to Boston 25’s request for comment.

