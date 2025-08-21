Reports: Father of Celtics star Jaylen Brown arrested for attempted murder after Las Vegas stabbing

LAS VEGAS, NEV — The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing someone in a dispute over a parking spot, according to multiple reports.

Las Vegas police tell Boston 25 News that officers responded to a stabbing on South Buffalo Drive around 5:42 p.m. local time Wednesday night to find a man suffering from several stab wounds. The altercation began as an argument over a parking spot, according to reports.

The suspect, 57-year-old Quenton Marcelles Brown, allegedly fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, according to Las Vegas Police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Brown was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge, police say.

According to multiple reports, Quenton Marcelles Brown, who goes by his middle name, is the father of NBA star Jaylen Brown.

Marselles Brown is a former boxer who made his debut in 1989, tallying a 33-18-1 record, according to TMZ.

Jaylen Brown has been selected to four All-Star teams since being drafted by Boston in 2016 and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2024 when the Celtics captured their eighteenth NBA championship.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Boston Celtics for comment.

