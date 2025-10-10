Rep. Moulton on ongoing government shutdown, impact on military families, Gaza ceasefire

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss the ongoing government shutdown. Now in its ninth day, thousands of federal workers begin to feel the impact in their paychecks. Military families could miss their first paycheck on October 15, that has never happened before.

Moulton also told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh that he continues to mull over running for a Senate seat against longtime incumbent Ed Markey in 2026.

