Renters rally for 5% cap as housing costs surge in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Some people in Massachusetts are showing their support for a cap on rent increases.

Supporters rallied outside the State House this afternoon to support an initiative for cap rent increases at 5%.

Supporters want to see it on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

For a $2,000 a month apartment, that means the cap would limit rent increases to $100. The average cost for rent in Massachusetts, according to a recent report, is over $2,300 for a studio apartment.

Advocates say rent control will keep people in their homes, opponents against the initiative worry it will slow construction and limit repairs and updates to properties.

“We know that rents are skyrocketing, and with everything happening that’s going on in the world right now, people need stability, they need to stay in their own homes,” said Cole Gibson, Organizer Director at Reclaim Roxbury.

“We couldn’t find an affordable apartment, there’s no affordable apartments in our area,” said Sandra Ramgeet, a Dorchester renter who said she was forced out of her home.

“I’m hoping people will understand the situation that renters are going through, we don’t have many choices. It’s a hard situation because I think everyone needs a place to call home.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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