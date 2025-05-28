‘Reminiscent of a scene from Jaws’: Massive shark spotted in water off New England

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. — In a sure sign that summer is near, a massive shark was spotted in the water off New England on Monday.

The Atlantic Shark Institute shared a video of a basking shark wowing boaters in Great Salt Pond off Rhode Island’s Block Island.

Jen Seebeck was enjoying dinner at Dead Eye Dick’s when she noticed the shark’s fin slicing through the water, according to the Institute.

The sighting comes just weeks ahead of the 50th anniversary of “Jaws,” which hit theaters on June 20, 1975.

"Clearly, a very large shark, and reminiscent of a scene from Jaws on this 50th anniversary of the film," the Institute wrote in a social media post.

In the video, someone with a recognizable New England accent calls out, “There’s a shark in the pond!” The onlooker’s comment references a classic scene from the hit movie.

The basking shark is the second-largest fish in the world behind the whale shark, reaching lengths of 40 feet, according to Oceana. They are filter feeders that eat tiny, planktonic prey.

The Institute noted that “more and more species" of shark have been migrating to New England as water temperatures continue to rise.

“Hopefully, this shark will find its way out of Great Salt Pond soon and continue on its way!” the Institute wrote in the post.

