Officer shot, suspect killed during traffic stop in Ashland, NH

ASHLAND, Mass. — A police officer has been injured and another man is dead after a shooting during a traffic stop in New Hampshire on Monday night.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says Ashland police officers attempted a traffic stop on Main Street when the man behind the wheel allegedly pulled out a gun and began to open fire.

During the exchange of gunfire, a police officer was wounded and the suspect was shot and killed, the AG’s office says.

The Ashland police officer who was shot is being treated at a nearby hospital, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

Police say there is no known threat at this time.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting are not being released at this time.

Investigators are also working to see if any of the officers involved had body cameras or if the cruisers had dash cams.

Granite State officials say more information will be revealed after autopsies are performed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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