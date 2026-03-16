LOWELL, Mass. — Middlesex DA Marian Ryan announced on Monday that human remains found in the home of a Tyngsboro man are believed to be those of missing woman Jill Kloppenburg.

Jill Kloppenburg disappeared back in January of 2025. Her friends told Boston 25 back in October that they were fearing the worst.

According to the FBI, Kloppenburg was last seen leaving her residence on Broadway Street in Lowell.

“We’re very concerned because she hasn’t checked in. No matter what is going on in her life, she has always checked in with her friends,” Ann Matlosz said.

According to Ryan, Nashua, New Hampshire received a call about a possible homicide. On March 10, the friend of a man named Shawn Sullivan told him he had allegedly killed a woman by the name of Jill around January of 2025.

Sullivan further claimed he shot and buried the woman under the floor of his garage on Audrey Avenue in Tyngsboro.

Nashua, New Hampshire Police took that information and was able to see that there was a missing person in Tyngsboro by the name of Jill Kloppenburg.

Remains found buried under floor at Tyngsboro home believed to be missing Lowell woman, DA says Screenshot

The individuals who made the missing person report to Tyngsboro Police claimed to be friends of hers, and they had not physically seen her since August of 2024 and their last contact with her via text was in November.

Last record of any communication from her cell phone was on January 14, 2025, according to the DA.

Based on the investigation, Kloppenburg was someone known to Sullivan as she been in his home before and he had been with her around the time of her disappearance.

On Sunday, March 15 Tyngsboro Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Tewksbury Police executed a search warrant on that house and observed in the garage a large, patched area about 5 feet long and 3 feet wide.

Using ground penetrating radar to scan, something was located.

The Chief Medical Examiner was able to confirm that after cutting through the floor, human remains were recovered in a bag, however they have not been officially identified at this time.

Remains found buried under floor at Tyngsboro home believed to be missing Lowell woman, DA says

Shawn Sullivan, 40, will be charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and improper disposal of a body. The Chief Medical Examiner is also working to determine a cause of death.

Tyngsboro Police Chief Woods told the media that this was a “tragic loss of life,” but “not a random act of violence” and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and active at this time, according to the DA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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