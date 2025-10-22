Friends fear the worst for woman missing from Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — No one has heard from 47-year-old Jill Kloppenburg since mid-January and her closest friends are fearing the worst.

“We’re very concerned because she hasn’t checked in. No matter what is going on in her life, she has always checked in with her friends,” Ann Matlosz said.

“How frustrating it is to be here, so many months later with no indication what happened to her?” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked Theresa Brink.

“Very frustrating. Very, very heartbreaking,” she said.

Friends describe Jill Kloppenburg as kind and loyal.

And even as she struggled with drug addiction, Jill never lost her connection with them.

“She would never lose contact with us. No matter, under any circumstance, she would always keep in touch,” Brink said.

Jill’s friends believe, at the time of her disappearance, Jill was staying in an apartment with roommates at the Francis Gatehouse Mill complex on Broadway Street.

They tell me it was only temporary, and according to a text message on January 14th, Jill wanted out.

“She was scared and she needed another place to stay,” Matlosz said.

“And that’s the last message we’ve been able to track down.”

Jill’s disappearance has been reported to police.

There is an entry for Jill on the FBI’s VICAP database, which tracks violent crime.

As Jill’s friends look for her, they’ve heard people talk about the possibility that Jill overdosed.

But that leads to the question: where is she now?

“We just want to know if she is alive or if, we want to know if someone hurt her. we want to know if she needs help. We just don’t know,” Brink said.

“If she is alive out there, which we pray she is, we just want to bring her home. We don’t want to section her. we don’t want to do anything like that, we just want to know that she is alive,” Matlosz added.

Jill’s disappearance was reported to Tewksbury Police, her hometown.

Police say the case is Open and Active.

TIPS: Tewksbury Police (978) 851-7373 .

