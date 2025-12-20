Rehoboth Fire Department assists fallen horse

REHOBOTH, MASS. — The Rehoboth Fire Department was dispatched this morning to help a horse get back up on its feet.

When authorities arrived on scene, the decision was made to contact the Bristol County Technical Rescue to assist.

Officials from Norton, Somerset, and Freetown arrived to help successfully remove the horse from its stall.

With additional assistance from the Rehoboth Highway Department, the horse was back on its feet and walking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

