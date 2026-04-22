Rehoboth fire chief terminated over alleged ethics violation involving town solar farm

REHOBOTH, Mass. — The Rehoboth Board of Selectmen voted to remove Fire Chief Mark Haskell last night due to his alleged ongoing involvement with the solar farm next to his property.

The board voted 4-1 citing insubordination and violation of ethics law.

The board said that Haskell violated the ethics law by having public opposition towards the project and speaking out at a planning board meeting with uniform.

Haskell was supposed to assign other members of the department for inspections of the site, but apparently that never happened.

The solar project directly abuts Haskell’s property.

Rehoboth officials say Haskell acted in his own personal interest, and not in the best interest of the residents of the town.

Haskell said he had nothing to lose or gain since the property was already built and did act in his capacity to ensure the safety of the residents of the town.

“You had other competent people who could do exactly what you tried to do,” said Selectboard member Skip Vadenais during last night’s meeting.

“I cannot understand why this was allowed to happen.”

“I did not sign off on anything, I did not inspect anything, I have not been on the property,” said Haskell.

Boston 25 has reached out to Haskell’s attorney for a statement on the decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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