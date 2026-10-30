Avoid the area: Norwood water main break shuts down streets, disrupts service

NORWOOD, Mass. — Crews are repairing a water main break on Friday morning that has flooded streets in a Norwood neighborhood.

The break is near Nahatan Street and Winfield Street, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Nahatan Street is currently closed between the intersections of Nahatan Street and Pleasant Street and Nahatan Street and West Border Road.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area during the morning commute, use alternate routes, and allow extra travel time.

Officials said the water main break may also be affecting water service elsewhere in town.

Residents are being asked not to call 911 for water-related issues unless there is an emergency, allowing dispatchers to remain available for emergency calls.

There was no immediate word on when the road would reopen or when water service would be fully restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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